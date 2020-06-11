The rapid increase in the number of individuals confirmed with COVID-19 in Hunt County has reached its third day, with 16 new cases reported late Wednesday night.
One out of every four cases in the county have been confirmed within the past three days, while more than 600 people have been tested in the county this week.
The office of Hunt County Judge Bobby Stovall reported the Hunt County Health Department completed an initial investigation and determined the latest individuals included 12 in Greenville, one each in Commerce and Royse City, and two in Quinlan. All of the patients were reported to be recovering at home except one, who has been hospitalized.
The patients included a male, aged 59-64, from ZIP Code 75474; a female, aged 50-64, from ZIP Code 75401; a female, aged 18-30, from ZIP Code 75401; a male, aged 18-30 from ZIP Code 75401; a male, aged 50-64, from ZIP Code 75401; a male, aged 50-64 from ZIP Code 75189; a male, aged 50-64 from ZIP Code 75401; a male, aged 31-49 from ZIP Code 75401; a male, aged 18-30, from ZIP Code 75402; a male, aged 31-49 from ZIP Code 75401; a female, aged 31-49 from ZIP Code 75401; a male, aged 31-49 from ZIP Code 75401; a female, aged 31-49 from ZIP Code 75401; a male, aged 50-64 from ZIP Code 75428; a male, aged 50-64 from ZIP Code 75401; and a male, aged 50-64, from ZIP Code 75474 who has been hospitalized.
Stovall’s office reported a total of five cases of Hunt County residents are now hospitalized. There are also two other hospitalized patients in Hunt Regional Medical Center from other counties.
As of this morning, there are 162 positive cases of COVID-19 reported in Hunt County. The 42 cases reported since Monday night make up about 26 percent of the county’s total.
Five people in Hunt County have reportedly died due to COVID-19.
The Texas Department of State Health Services reported that as of this morning, 3,305 people had been tested for COVID-19 in Hunt County, an increase of 109 people since Wednesday morning and 625 more since Monday.
