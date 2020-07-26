Every weekday morning for almost seven years John Mark Dempsey has invited his 88.9 KETR listeners to “have a cuppa coffee on the house” at the virtual coffee shop known as the Blacklands Cafe.
He begins the broadcast with a mention of the date and its corresponding oddball holiday. For instance, the holiday could be “National Pigs in a Blanket Day” (April 24) or “National Totally Chipotle Day” (May 5). Into the mix, Dempsey adds a factoid, an event from this day in history, the names of well-known people who are celebrating birthdays, the KETR events calendar and the thought for the day.
“These things add the flavor, but the heart of the Blacklands Cafe is the guests,” Greenville native Dempsey said. “Sometimes I have guests who come on to promote a particular event, but just like Johnny Carson had his regulars, I depend on 25 or 30 people who are good conversationalists.”
Dempsey’s bevy of regulars include historian Carol Taylor, Housewarmers of Greenville’s Pud Kearns, veterinarian Dr. Karri McCreary, Astronomy and Physics professor Dr. Kent Montgomery, Cooper Lake State Park superintendent Steve Killian, counselor and psychologist Dr. LaVelle Hendricks, Hunt County Public Art and Celebrate Hunt County’s Derek Price and the author of this article.
The Blacklands Cafe remains a side gig for Dempsey, a mass media and communication professor who teaches sports media and mass media journalism classes at Texas A&M-Commerce. What used to be known as radio/TV merged with journalism and now is called mass media journalism.
In addition to teaching, Dempsey works on weekends at TSN (Texas State Network) and KRLD in Dallas.
“Sometimes it’s more than the weekend,” he said. “In mid-June, I did a week of overnight news on KRLD. I monitored the city and the police reports all night.”
Dempsey started his on-air career while a student back when Texas A&M-Commerce was known as East Texas State University.
His interest in sports started in childhood when his dad took him to see the East Texas Lions play football and basketball. Also as a youngster growing up in Greenville, he was influenced by sportscaster Bill Rust on KGVL.
“I avidly listened to Bill Rust as he did the high school games,” he said. “He was amazing. On Thursday nights, he would do the Greenville freshman or junior varsity games; then on Friday, it would be the Greenville High School varsity games. Finally, on Saturdays, he would do the play by play at the ETSU college football games. He also called the baseball and basketball games. My radio bug kind of started because of him.”
While Dempsey teamed with Kevin Jefferies to cover high school football games on KETR in 2007, in reality, he began calling games more than 30 years earlier.
“Rust’s last season to do the broadcast was in 1975,” he said. “I was still a student at ETSU when I followed Rust and started doing the high school games on KGVL in 1976. I continued there for another year.”
Besides his primary employment as a college professor, Dempsey also has pursued a writing career. The author of books about various subjects including sports talk radio and the Light Crust Doughboys, he wrote his first book, “The Jack Ruby Trial Revisited: The Diary of Jury Foreman Max Causey” in 2000. The insider’s view of the sequestered jury during the Jack Ruby trial came about because Dempsey’s cousin, Kevin Causey, allowed him access to the diary and other material left by his late uncle, who had been the foreman on the Jack Ruby jury.
With affection, Dempsey recalls collaborating with Eddie Barker, pioneer TV newsman, KRLD broadcaster and one of the first reporters on the scene of Kennedy assassination. They worked together on “Eddie Barker’s Notebook: Stories that Made the News (and Some Better Ones that Didn’t.”
“It was a difficult project, but very satisfying,” Dempsey said. “He was a great friend and the most gregarious person I’ve ever known. His family members continue to be supportive and appreciative.”
Northeast Texas maintains its recurring role in Dempsey’s life. Before settling with his wife Tricia and his children Mike and Jenny in the Commerce area in 2004, Dempsey served as a professor at Texas A&M-College Station for 10 years and at UNT for six years.
“I guess this is where we’re going to wrap it up,” he said.
“When I was a kid, my grandparents lived in Commerce on Hunt Street, a couple of blocks from campus and I got to spend a lot of time with them. I attended 12 years of school in Greenville and then I went to college in Commerce. I have pretty deep roots here.”
