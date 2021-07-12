Two weeks ago, Greenville was the scene of a film shoot.
The movie, titled “Anything That Moves,” is being directed by New York University graduate Max Guillen, and tells the story of a boy going on his first hunting trip with his father, and the things they learn about themselves and each other in the process.
“I have a cousin who lives in Jacobia, and his neighbor’s land was just perfect for us to use,” Guillen told the Herald-Banner.
“The movie is a father and son hunting story,” Guillen said. “The son is out hunting with his father for the first time and he really wants to meet his father’s expectations. In his (the son’s) mind, his father is mythic and almost superhuman, but he starts to learn more about his dad and his vulnerabilities start to show.
“After they shoot an animal and they’re tracking it and following the blood, the trail leads into another piece of property, so they end up trespassing and things get dangerous really fast,” Guillen added, not wanting to give away too much of the plot.
Guillen has worked extensively, for the lat few years, as a member of the lighting crew for several productions, including Lin-Manuel Miranda musical film “In the Heights,” HBO comedy-drama series “Succession,” Amazon Prime series “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” and Spanish-language short film “Verde.”
“During COVID, there were very few projects, so I took it as an opportunity to pursue my end goal, which is writing and directing, so I sat down and thought, ‘What can I do just in this room with just this laptop.’” Guillen said.
Since wrapping up with filming in Greenville early this month, Guillen has sent the film to be edited, and hopes to have the final cut ready in October or November.
“I would really like to send a shout out to our crew. I made a lot of new friends during the process,” Guillen said. “They really gave it their all, and they would give me new energy every day.”
