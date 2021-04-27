A Greenville nursing home where 14 people died from coronavirus was cited seven times for health code violations in 2020 at the height of the pandemic and was previously denied Medicare payments due to poor care of patients.
Greenville Gardens was slapped with violations in September of 2020 but regulators from the Texas Health and Human Services Commission found that that the nursing home had failed to establish an infection control program. While the nursing home had corrected the problems within two weeks of the inspection, COVID-19 had run rampant through the nursing home infecting 78 patients and 34 staff members.
The situation in nursing homes was problematic around the nation and Hunt County was no different. In the county’s five nursing homes, 317 patients were infected by COVID-19 leading to 48 patient deaths. In addition, 218 staff members were also infected, according to data compiled by the Texas Health and Human Services Commission. Since the start of the pandemic, more than 8,900 people have died from COVID-19 in Texas nursing homes.
In the case of Greenville Gardens, state regulators cited the nursing home on Sept. 9 and said it failed to do the following:
● Did not keep safe, clean and homelike surroundings.
● Did not make sure that each resident who enters the nursing home without a catheter is not given a catheter, unless it is necessary.
● Did not make sure that residents who cannot care for themselves receive help with eating/drinking, grooming and hygiene.
● Did not store, cook, and give out food in a safe and clean way.
● To establish an infection prevention and control program and did not conduct the annual or update the program as necessary.
● To protect and promote the rights of each resident.
●To provide a safe, easy to use, clean and comfortable environment for residents.
Staff members made the required correction to the state’s satisfaction by Sept. 24. Before Oct. 2, Greenville Gardens was the only nursing home to have a major outbreak of COVID-19.
Federal regulators handed the nursing home a rating of one-star on a five-star system. The Medicare payments were denied in February of 2020 and in 2019 — well before the coronavirus pandemic.
Of the five Hunt County nursing homes, Greenville Gardens was the only one that received health code violations. Oak Manor in Commerce received corrective actions on fire alarms and other safety issues, but it also had the lowest infection rate of any of the nursing homes in Hunt County.
However, the inspections also show that even those with good inspection reports were not able to keep the virus out or to prevent it from killing patients.
Briarcliff, which received a five-star review from Medicare inspections, had 14 deaths from COVID-19. The nursing home had 79 people infected, and an additional 94 staff members also had the virus. Briarcliff was able to keep the virus out until December, but by Dec. 15 the virus had made its way into the patients after infecting 42 staff members.
Legend Health Care had the most infections and the most fatalities from COVID-19. The nursing home had 16 people die and 108 become infected.
