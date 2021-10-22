The number of active COVID-19 cases in Hunt County continues to decrease significantly, with a reduction also noted among the number of patients with the virus in the local hospital.
An additional COVID-19 death was reported this week and a vaccination clinic is continuing in Hunt County.
• In its latest report, the Texas Department of State Health Services indicated there were 180 active COVID-19 cases in the Hunt County, 43 less than Tuesday, 67 less than Oct. 25 and 83 less than Oct. 12.
Hunt County had recorded a total of 283 deaths attributed to COVID-19, one more than Tuesday. The county has recorded 102 COVID-19 deaths since Aug. 8. The statistics were compiled by the state agency Thursday afternoon.
Hunt Regional Healthcare CEO Richard Carter provided an update Friday afternoon on the status of the hospitals in Hunt County,.
“As of today, there are a total of 24 COVID+ patients out of 137 total patients at Hunt Regional Medical Center,” Carter said, which reflected three fewer patients with the virus since the last update Tuesday. “Five of these patients are in the ICU, which has 18 total patients. Three of the ICU COVID+ patients are on ventilators. We have no patients holding in our emergency departments waiting on inpatient beds.”
Carter said the Hunt Regional Medical Center at Commerce is scheduled to reopen for full emergency care services at 7 a.m. Thursday.
• The CDC has recommended the individuals who should receive a booster shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at least six months after completing their first and second doses of the vaccine include people age 65 years and older, residents aged 18 years and older in long-term care facilities or people age 50-64 year with underlying medical conditions. As of Friday, the Texas Department of State Health Services reported that 44.37% of Hunt County residents 12 and older had been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
• A Pfizer vaccine event is continuing in Hunt County via a collaboration between Carevide and community partners. Pfizer third dose booster shots will be available to the public who received the first and second Pfizer doses, it has been six months since the second dose of the vaccine and the individual meets eligibility requirements for a booster dose. Individuals will also be able to receive the first or second doses of the Pfizer vaccine at this event, scheduled for Tuesday and will be open on a continual basis throughout the coming weeks at 501 Air Park Avenue in Greenville. To see if you qualify, interested persons can visit the CDC website at https://www.cdc.gov/. To sign up to receive the vaccine, appointments can be scheduled at https://calendly.com/carevide/pfizercovidvaccines
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.