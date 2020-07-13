The most recent COVID-19 statistics had not been released as of press time Monday, but the numbers for those being tested for the virus continue to increase.
The office of Hunt County Judge Bobby Stovall reported Friday night that the Hunt County Health Department conducted an initial investigation and determined the 23 newest cases included nine people from the Greenville ZIP Codes, five from Quinlan, three each from Caddo Mills and Commerce and one each from Celeste, Royse City and Wolfe City.
All of the patients were reported to be recovering at home, except for one individual who was reported hospitalized.
Hunt County had 720 total positive cases of the virus as of Saturday morning
The county’s daily COVID-19 report indicated there were 461 current cases, with 449 patients recovering at home and 12 people in the hospital, one less than Friday.
A total of 251 people had recovered from the virus, three more than had been reported Friday and 137 more since July 3.
Eight people from Hunt County had reportedly died of COVID-19, a number unchanged in the past week.
As of Monday afternoon, neither the county nor the Texas Department of State Health Services had updated the totals. The latest numbers were to be released Monday evening and will be updated Tuesday morning on the website at heraldbanner.com.
The Texas Department of State Health Services was reporting 4,543 people had been tested for COVID-19 in Hunt County as of Monday, 63 more than had been reported Saturday.
• Additional information on the Hunt County COVID-19 cases is available online on the Hunt County website at http://www.huntcounty.net/page/hunt.health_services.
• Additional information on the numbers of cases and tests performed in counties across Texas is available at the Texas Department of State Health Services
dashboard at https://txdshs.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/ed483ecd702b4298ab01e8b9cafc8b83.
