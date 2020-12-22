Hunt County has topped 3,500 cases of COVID-19, with a new benchmark set for hospitalizations from the virus.
The Hunt County Commissioners Court voted Tuesday to extend the county’s COVID-19 resolution into 2021.
• The office of Hunt County Judge Bobby Stovall reported Tuesday that the Hunt County Health Department added 53 COVID-19 cases Monday night. All of the patients were reported recovering at home.
The county had reported 3,517 total cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday morning.
The county’s latest daily report issued Tuesday indicated there were 581 current cases, with 543 patients isolated at home and 38 people in the hospital, the highest number of patients reported hospitalized at one time since the reports began. A total of 2,890 people had recovered from the virus in Hunt County.
The Hunt County Health Department was reporting a total of 43 people from Hunt County had died of COVID-19. The number of state-reported deaths was at 72, and the number of death certificates filed with Hunt County (including non-citizen deaths) was 63.
• County Attorney Daniel Ray told the commissioners the resolution is unchanged from the previous vote.
“It makes it effective through the first meeting in January,” Ray said.
The commissioners voted Dec. 8 to extend the order initially issued Nov. 12 by County Judge Bobby Stovall closing the Hunt County Courthouse, except by appointment only. The extension will now continue until the next regular session, scheduled on Jan. 11.
• Trauma Service Area E, a 19-county region of North Texas, which includes Hunt County, continues to match the definition of high hospitalizations under Governor’s order GA-32; namely that it has more than had seven consecutive days in which the number of COVID-19 hospitalized patients as a percentage of total hospital capacity exceeds 15 percent.
As of Tuesday, the number of COVID-19 hospitalized patients as a percentage of total hospital capacity in Trauma Service Area E had reached 18.8 percent as of Sunday, which means restrictions on certain businesses due to the virus will continue to remain in place.
As a result, all restaurants, retail stores, office buildings, manufacturing facilities, gyms and exercise facilities and classes, museums, and libraries in all counties in Trauma Service Area E are required to remain at maximum 50 percent occupancy levels.
A copy of the county’s COVID-19 resolution is available on the Hunt County web site at http://www.huntcounty.net/upload/page/8875/COVID%20resolution%2012.8.20.pdf.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.