Fewer active COVID-19 cases are being reported in Hunt County, although the month of September ended with a more deaths attributed to the virus.
Hospital officials are also reporting reductions in the numbers of serious COVID-19 patients, as it appears the worst of the latest local surge in COVID-19 may be coming to an end.
• In its latest report, the Texas Department of State Health Services indicated Hunt County had recorded 255 deaths attributed to COVID-19, 10 more than Sunday, 14 more than Sept. 24, 19 more than on Sept. 21 and 56 more than on Sept. 3. The county has recorded 75 COVID-19 deaths since the most recent surge was reported Aug. 8.
The statistics were compiled by the state agency Thursday afternoon
The state agency indicated There were 391 active cases in the county as of Thursday, three less than Wednesday, 36 less than Sunday and 191 fewer than one week earlier.
Hunt County had reported 8,075 cumulative confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Thursday, five more than Wednesday with 2,192 probable cases, one less than the day before.
The county had reported a total of 9,876 estimated recoveries from the virus as of Thursday afternoon, 15 more than Wednesday.
• The CDC has recommended the individuals who should receive a booster shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at least six months after completing their first and second doses of the vaccine include people age 65 years and older, residents aged 18 years and older in long-term care facilities or people age 50-64 year with underlying medical conditions.
As of Thursday, the Texas Department of State Health Services reported that 42.22% of Hunt County residents 12 and older had been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, which includes those individuals who had received additional doses as recommended on or after Aug. 13.
• In his update Friday, Hunt Regional Healthcare CEO Richard Carter said the number of COVID-19 patients and those patients on ventilators in local hospitals continues to decline.
“We are also fortunate to have no patients holding in our emergency departments waiting on inpatient beds,” Carter said. “As of today, there are a total of 47 COVID+ patients out of 148 total patients at Hunt Regional Medical Center. Fourteen of these patients are in the ICU, which has 24 total patients. Nine of the ICU COVID+ patients are on ventilators. We have two patients who are fully vaccinated.”
Carter added that fewer people are seeking testing for COVID-19.
“For the last three days, we have administered just over 200 tests per day,” he said. “We are still seeing about a 15% positivity rate. A meeting to discuss a possible time-line to reopen Hunt Regional Emergency Medical Center in Commerce will be held early next week.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.