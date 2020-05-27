More than 100,000 people have been tested for COVID-19 across the area, with about 10,000 confirmed cases of the virus.
Rockwall County reported a 12 fatality from the virus as of Tuesday afternoon, with another death at a Rockwall one-term care facility.
Statistics compiled Tuesday morning show 4,750 active cases across the surrounding five-county region, while 277 people have reportedly recovered from COVID-19.
The Rockwall County Office of Emergency Management reported 168 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county as of Tuesday, with 146 people having recovered and 2,120 tests performed.
A total of 12 people have reportedly died because of the virus in Rockwall County, all at the Broadmoor Medical Lodge in Rockwall.
Tuesday’s daily report from the office of Hunt County Judge Bobby Stovall indicated there were 73 total confirmed cases of the virus in the county.
Of those, 47 people were said to have recovered, while 22 individuals were current cases, 20 of whom were reported recovering at home and two patients in the hospital.
Four had reportedly died from COVID-19 in Hunt County as of Tuesday morning.
The Texas Department of State Health Services reported that as of Tuesday, 2,068 people had been tested for the virus in Hunt County.
The state agency reported that across the Rockwall, Hunt, Collin, Dallas and Kaufman county area a total of 101,833 had been tested for the virus as of Tuesday, with 10,401 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 264 fatalities and 279 recoveries.
