The number of active COVID-19 cases in Hunt County declined sharply during the past week, although the total number of deaths attributed to the virus hit another grim milestone.
In its latest report, the Texas Department of State Health Services indicated there were 63 active COVID-19 cases in Hunt County, 52 less than one week earlier and 200 less than Oct. 12.
Hunt County had recorded a total of 300 deaths attributed to COVID-19, four more than Oct. 29. The county has recorded 119 COVID-19 deaths since Aug. 8. The statistics were compiled by the state agency Friday afternoon.
As of Thursday, children 5-are included in the total number of people eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine and the eligible population denominator reported by the Texas Department of State Health Services of those fully vaccinated include all Texans 5 years of age and older.
As of Friday, 41.07% of Hunt County residents eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine were reported as fully vaccinated.
