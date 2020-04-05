One of the most difficult situations families are having to deal with during this period of shelter-in-place orders is not being able to see their elderly loved ones in person.
This is especially heartbreaking for many, because their elderly parents, grandparents, great-grandparents and spouses who live in nursing homes and assisted living facilities were already, in many ways, isolated from the outside world.
For this reason, nursing homes across the country are concentrating increasingly more effort on keeping residents’ spirits up, even while they grow stricter about sanitization and are taking extra measures to help prevent the entrance of COVID-19 into their facilities.
“They play hall Bingo, with each of them playing from their doorways so they’re at least six feet apart,” Assistant Administrator and part-owner of Briarcliff Health Center Donna Roberts told the Herald-Banner. “We’ve also been bringing supplies for arts and crafts they can do in their rooms, and going down the hallway, offering fresh, hot cookies with milk.”
Similarly, Greenville’s Legend Healthcare and Rehabilitation has been celebrating “Nothing Can Break Our Spirit Week,” with a variety of themed activities.
“Monday, we had a sports day and they got to throw around a ball, Tuesday was beach day and they had snow cones and played Frisbee. On Friday, we’ll have a western-themed water pistol shootout, so they’re having a little fun at a safe distance,” said Sherry Gonzales of Legend Healthcare.
“Also, since our residents can’t see the beautician, we have some on our staff who have been fixing [the residents’] hair and giving them extra attention that way,” Gonzales added.
While the activities can help improve morale in the nursing homes and assisted living facilities, keeping residents in contact with their loved ones, even when they can’t be there physically, has also been an area of focus.
“We’ve been having our residents write messages for their families and we’ve been posting them on Facebook,” Roberts said. “Also, if family calls ahead of time, we can arrange for a window visit, where they can look up and see their family through their window.
“Families used to be able to send food and snacks, but we recently stopped accepting them because it’s just too big of a risk,” Roberts added. “They can receive letters, however, even though we have to let them sit for a couple of days to reduce the risk of contamination.
“We used to spray things families sent in with Lysol, but we ran out so all we can do for right now is let the deliveries sit for a while before we deliver them,” she continued.
Several nursing homes in Greenville and throughout the country have also gotten into the habit of regularly sanitizing iPads and other tablets and similar devices so that residents can FaceTime or video call their families.
“FaceTime has been a major blessing for us,” Gonzales said.
In addition to the extra stress, COVID-19 has placed on nursing home residents, staff members are having to shoulder a lot of the burden.
“Our staff can usually go out on their lunch break, but now we all have to stay in from the time we show up for our shifts until our shifts are over,” Roberts said. “Having to stay in their whole shift, taking extra steps to keep things sanitary, and paying extra attention to our residents ... it’s all been unbelievable hard on them.
“We appreciate the community and keeping us and their loved ones in their prayers,” Roberts said.
For those who would like to interact remotely with their loved ones living in nursing homes or send them gifts to keep them entertained and stimulated, AARP has posted several recommendations on their website, including:
• FaceTime (or similar video calling app) book or TV club – Families can coordinate reading chapters out of the same book or watching episodes of the same series on Netflix (or similar streaming service) and use it as something to discuss, apart from coronavirus, while on video chat.
• Sending custom jigsaw puzzles made with family photos or a child’s artwork. Puzzles can be a versatile gift because they can be found with as many as 2,000 pieces or as few as 15, which might be more appropriate for loved ones with dementia or who have less dexterity.
• Playing board games remotely – If family members on both sides of a video call are familiar with the lingo of a game (the names of the squares on a chessboard, for example), they can enjoy a favorite game while spending quality time with each other.
