Today is North Texas Giving Day Now, an online COVID-19 relief and recovery effort and more than a dozen Hunt County agencies are taking part in the program.
The Dallas Cowboys, Communities Foundation of Texas, and United Way of Metropolitan Dallas are presenting the event to raise funds for first responders and nonprofits assisting victims affected by the impact of COVID-19.
The funds can be donated with a gift of any amount to support the needs of more than 3,000 organizations that participated in North Texas Giving Day 2019.
Donations began April 14 and as of press time Monday, almost $3.5 million had been received by the campaign.
Among the organizations seeking assistance during the event are 88.9 KETR-FM, Arms of Hope, the Audie Murphy American Cotton Museum, Boys & Girls Club of Northeast Texas, Caddo Mills ISD Education Foundation, Hunt County Kids, Hunt County Pets Alive, Hunt County Shared Ministries, No Kill Hunt County, Northeast Texas Children’s Museum, Senior Center Resources and Public Transit, Women In Need, Lake Area Shared Ministries, Hunt County Kids, Arms Of Hope, Senior Center Resources and Public Transit and Women In Need.
A complete list of Hunt County participants is available at northtexasgivingday.org.
