More than a dozen Hunt County organizations have signed up to be a part of North Texas Giving Day Now, an online COVID-19 relief and recovery effort.
The Dallas Cowboys, Communities Foundation of Texas, and United Way of Metropolitan Dallas are presenting the event, scheduled May 5, to raise funds raising funds for first responders and nonprofits assisting victims affected by the impact of COVID-19.
According to a press release, funds can be donated with a gift of any amount to support the needs of more than 3,000 organizations that participated in North Texas Giving Day 2019.
Donations can be submitted starting April 14.
Among the organizations seeking assistance during the event will be 88.9 KETR-FM, Arms of Hope, Audie Murphy American Cotton Museum, Boys & Girls Club of Northeast Texas, Caddo Mills ISD Education Foundation, Hunt County Kids, Hunt County Pets Alive, Hunt County Shared Ministries, No Kill Hunt County, Northeast Texas Children’s Museum, Senior Center Resources and Public Transit and Women In Need.
A complete list of Hunt County participants is available at northtexasgivingday.org.
