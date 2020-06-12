For the first time in more than three decades, Greenville will not be hosting a local observance of the national recognition of Flag Day.
Officials with the Greenville Elks Lodge said that because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual ceremony to salute the American Flag and join in a nationwide recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance, which is conducted alongside the Sons of the American Revolution, would not be scheduled.
A virtual “National Day of Unity” is scheduled for Sunday, which is observed as Flag Day.
The Ambassador Fletcher Warren Chapter of the National Society Sons of the American Revolution and the Elks Lodge traditionally host the event, which is timed to coincide with the “Pause for the Pledge”, the moment at 6 p.m. local time when everyone across the nation is asked to join in the Pledge of Allegiance.
Since 1988, the Ambassador Fletcher Warren Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution has helped promote patriotism through educational programs at area schools, such as oratory contests and citizenship awards. Former Greenville Mayor “Pete” Gladding asked the organization to take over the city’s annual Flag Day ceremony and to keep it going.
The National Flag Foundation of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, has announced a “National Day of Unity” in coordination with commemorating Flag Day on June 14. In conjunction with affiliates of Building Owners and Managers Association International and support of the American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations, the NFF will commemorate Flag Day by lighting up buildings in at least 41 United States cities, including the Bank Of America Tower in downtown Dallas, in red, white, and blue as a show of unity across America.
