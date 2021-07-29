Hospital officials in Hunt County report that despite a slight decline in the number of COVID-19 cases in the county, there is no decrease in the number patients hospitalized locally with the virus.
“It has been holding pretty steady,” said Lisa Hill the Director of the Foundation Development and Marketing Communications for Hunt Regional Healthcare,
With the start of the next school semester just weeks away, efforts are ramping up to help increase the county’s below average vaccination rate.
The Texas Department of State Health Services reported Wednesday morning that Hunt County had 5,492 confirmed COVID-19 cases, an increase of 18 patients since Monday, with 1,005 probable cases, one less than two days earlier.
The county had 6,368 estimated recoveries of the virus, 16 more than was reported Monday.
There were 103 active cases of the virus reported in Hunt County Wednesday morning, eight fewer than had been reported Monday.
“We have been in the low 30s as far as daily patient numbers,” Hill said Wednesday. “Today we have 33 patients.”
Hill said roughly 99% of the county’s COVID-19 patients were unvaccinated.
The hospitals in Trauma Service Area E, a 19-county region of North Texas, which includes Hunt County, reported 1,245 patients were in hospital beds with COVID-19 as of Tuesday, an increase of 166 patients since Monday, which accounted for 24.98% of the 4,882 patients hospitalized due to the virus across Texas.
The Texas Department of State Health Services reported Monday that 39.54% of the Hunt County population 12 years and older had received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, with 34.16% being fully vaccinated.
The state agency said 67.78% of the Hunt County population 65 and older had received at least one dose of the vaccine, and with 61.67% being fully vaccinated.
With the start of the fall semester beginning next month at schools across Hunt County, Carevide is presenting multiple COVID-19 vaccination events in this week, including today at Hunt County Shared Ministries/FISH between 9 a.m. and noon and between 1 and 6 p.m. at the Commerce ISD Back To School event at Commerce High School; between 4 and 7 p.m. Thursday at Fresh Fades & Labrosita in the 2800 block of Lee Street in downtown Greenville; and between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. Friday at Fresh Fades & Labrosita in Greenville.
At least two COVID-19 vaccination drives are scheduled this month.
• The Apostolic Way of Truth church in Greenville and the Texas Army National Guard are hosting free a COVID-19 vaccination event on Saturday, between 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. at 3307 Logan Street in Greenville. Limited doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be given and registration is available online at AWOTChurch.com
Numbers of those vaccinated in Hunt County and in each county across the state are available online at https://tinyurl.com/29mgxxan
Multiple locations in Greenville and Hunt County have doses of the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines available, with a list online at https://www.vaccines.gov/search/
