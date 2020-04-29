Herald-Banner staff report
Hunt County’s confirmed COVID-19 cases remain stable, with no new cases reported since late Sunday night.
The office of Hunt County Judge Bobby Stovall released the daily COVID-19 update and as of press time Wednesday, 44 total confirmed cases of the virus were reported in Hunt County.
Of those, 15 people had recovered while 27 individuals were listed as current cases, with 23 recovering at home and with four patients still hospitalized.
Two cases had been previously tracked, one of which was transferred to a different county, and one other patient’s test was misread as a positive but is currently negative.
Two people in Hunt County have reportedly died as a result of the virus.
The Texas Department of State Health Services reported that a total of 841 people had been tested for COVID-19 in Hunt County as of Wednesday, while 314,790 had been tested across the state, with 27,054 people having been confirmed with the virus, and 732 fatalities reported statewide.
The state agency indicated there were 1,702 people with confirmed COVID-19 cases hospitalized in Texas, while an estimated 12,507 people had recovered from the virus in the state as of Wednesday afternoon.
