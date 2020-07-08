Women In Need is again turning up the heat against domestic violence, even during the COVID-19 pandemic, with the agency’s Fifth Annual Hot Havana Night fundraiser will be bringing the Latin-themed event to supporter’s homes.
“Hot Havana Night Delivered” will feature a variety of sponsorship packages.
Jerry Ransom is the Platinum Champion, while Russell and Jamie Jacks are the Golden Champions.
Platinum Champion sponsorships are $10,000 and include four bottles of wine delivered, 12 social media posts, a link on WIN’s web site, a newspaper thank you and chips and salsa.
The Golden Champion sponsorships are $5,000 and include three bottles of wine delivered, 10 social media posts, a link on WIN’s web site, and chips and salsa.
There are also Champion ($2,500), Partner ($1,000) and Advocate ($500) sponsorship packages available.
Contributions should be made out to Women In Need Inc. and are tax-deductible.
WIN provides Refuge, Empowerment, and Restoration to families affected by domestic violence in Hunt, Rains, and Rockwall Counties.
Those wanting additional information can visit the agency’s web site at wintexas.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.