Charlene Holley Smith, 92, of Greenville, passed away on July 5, 2020 in Greenville. A graveside service was held on Monday, July 6 ,2020 at Hall Cemetery in Lone Oak, Texas. Mrs. Smith was born March 2, 1928 in Lone Oak, Texas to Charles C. Holley and Grace Almon Holley. She was a homemaker…