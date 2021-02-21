The Hunt County Commissioners Court is expected to vote again this week to extend the county’s COVID-19 resolution, as the county reaches a year of dealing with the ramifications of the virus.
The current resolution, which calls for the Hunt County Courthouse to be closed to the public except by appointment only is scheduled to remain in effect until midnight Tuesday.
The commissioners are scheduled to meet at 10 a.m. Tuesday in the Auxiliary Courtroom, 2700 Johnson St. in Greenville. An agenda had not been published as of press time Friday.
Should the commissioners vote to extend the measure again, it would continue until the next regular session, scheduled on March 9.
Hunt County officials began precautions for the arrival of 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV), now referred to as COVID-19, in the area in late February 2020.
No confirmed cases had been reported in the county by that point, but multiple agencies had begun coordinating information about the issue.
Governor Greg Abbott issued a statewide disaster declaration concerning the pandemic on March 14, 2020, which prompted city and county officials to meet in emergency sessions and issue their own measures. Offices were closed or had access restricted and the size of gatherings were reduced as steps to help protect people from potential exposure to the virus.
County Judge Bobby Stovall said the regulations were based on federal and state health official recommendations and estimates he’d received about the situation had the virus being brought under control in six to eight weeks, which in retrospect turned out to be overly optimistic.
Hunt County, along with other surrounding counties, issued shelter-in-place orders shortly thereafter. Local businesses were instructed to follow the guidelines issued by Abbott’s office regarding closures. Residents were advised to wear masks and maintain social distancing.
Hunt County reported its first confirmed case of a patient with the COVID-19 virus. a 50-64 year old female from the southwest corner of the county on March 24, 2020 and it wasn’t long before Stovall’s office was releasing almost daily updates from the Hunt County Health Department.
Only four cases had been reported by early April, but two deaths had been counted in the county by April 14.
Multiple events, from the 2020 Hunt County Fair to parades and festivals, were cancelled as the months passed.
As of the most recent report, a total of 5,292 Hunt County residents had been diagnosed with COVID-19.. All Hunt County offices remained closed Friday due to the inclement weather conditions.
The Texas Department of State Health Services was reporting Friday that there had been 137 deaths in Hunt County attributed to COVID-19. A total of of 76,816 tests for the virus had been performed in the county, with 1,333 active cases.
State officials were reporting that 6,605 Hunt County residents had received the first dose of the vaccine as of press time Friday. Another 3,547 people were reportedly fully vaccinated as of Friday.
Numbers of those vaccinated in Hunt County and in each county across the state is available online at https://tinyurl.com/29mgxxan
Updates on the status of the availability of COVID-19 vaccines and to whom it will be offered can be found online at https://tinyurl.com/y2pgf5od
The Hunt Regional Medical Center reported that due to the inclement weather conditions the second dose COVID-19 vaccine clinic which had been scheduled for Feb. 19 has been rescheduled to Wednesday, Feb. 24 from 10-3 p.m.
Those who received their first vaccine dose at the Wesley United Methodist Church on Jan. 29, are asked to use the following link, https://tinyurl.com/z0oon5l8, to schedule a time for you to receive the second vaccine on Feb. 24.
The process will be the same as the first clinic. Individuals should remember to bring the vaccination card they received on Jan. 29 when they received their first dose.
Although the above form asks for insurance information individuals will not be responsible for any portion of the bill. Hunt Regional will only be billing insurance providers to cover the cost of the vaccine administration.
Hunt Regional is accepting contact information for future COVID vaccine events. Individuals can submit their email using the following form: https://forms.gle/wZLLWVgTDPgVqSE5A and will be sent an email when an event is available with instructions on how to schedule a time for the vaccine.
