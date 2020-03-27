UPDATE The Rockwall County Office of Emergency Management Thursday eveing reported a third COVID-19 case from Rockwall County. All of the individuals live in the City of Rockwall.
As some nearby locations begin reporting surges in the number of COVID-19 patients, Hunt County still only had one confirmed case of a patient with the virus Thursday.
The county reported its first confirmed case of a patient with the COVID-19 virus Tuesday morning, described as a 50-64-year-old female from the southwest corner of the county.
According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, as of Thursday afternoon among the adjacent counties, Collin had reported 53 confirmed cases, up eight from Wednesday; Rockwall County reported two confirmed cases as of Thursday, where none were reported at the same point the day before.
Several neighboring counties were unchanged between Wednesday and Thursday. Kaufman County had two cases, with Fannin, Hopkins and Van Zandt counties reporting one confirmed case each.
As of press time Thursday, the TDSHS reported there had been 21,424 tests conducted in Texas for cases of COVID-19, with 1,396 confirmed cases and 18 deaths. The numbers were reported from 2,680 public labs and 18,744 private labs.
A disaster declaration approved by the Hunt County Commissioners Court on Monday prohibits anyone not working under an essential service to remain at home. Essential services include health care operations, grocery stores and pharmacies and businesses providing critical infrastructure.
The order also activated the Hunt County Emergency Management Plan, under which individuals caught violating the order can be cited and face a fine of up to $1,000 and/or a sentence of up to 180 days in jail.
An online map listing all of the confirmed cases in Texas is available at:
txdshs.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/ed483ecd702b4298ab01e8b9cafc8b83.
