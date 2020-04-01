Despite closures because of coronavirus, local history buffs can still learn new things about their community’s past by visiting the Audie Murphy American Cotton Museum’s YouTube page for weekly tours of the museum’s many exhibits.
So far, the museum has posted two videos, the first of which gives factoids about Greenville’s early history – such as it almost being named Pinckneyville, after Texas’ first governor, James Pinckney Henderson – and highlights artifacts used by the Caddo tribe of Native Americans, such as an atlatl, which is a handheld device that allows spears to be thrown with greater force.
Similarly, the second video also features the city’s very early history with the showing of a hair wreath, made around 1884, which was a wall decoration made from locks of hair of the maker’s deceased loved ones. The museum’s prized 1906 Cadillac is also highlighted in the short video.
“Of course, everything we had planned coming up has been canceled because of the virus, but we still wanted to post weekly virtual tours so that people can enjoy the many different exhibits we have here,” the museum’s executive director, Susan Lanning told the Herald-Banner.
“For future episodes, we plan on doing one about Main Street in the 1920s, a couple of episodes about Audie Murphy (who was born in Hunt County in Kingston, and lived around Farmersville, Greenville and Celeste through his childhood), and a couple about the cotton industry, since we were such a major hub for cotton in the late 1800s and early 1900s,” she added.
In addition to the virtual tours, another project the museum is in the process of implementing during this time of shelter-in-place is collecting residents’ stories and other mementos of what they’re going through now. American Cotton Museum staff plans to soon release more details about the COVID-19 local history project.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.