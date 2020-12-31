Greenville residents who need to dispose of their real Christmas trees have three options this year.
One of those options is to simply leave the tree out at their curb on their first trash collection day of the week for a Waste Connections truck to pick up. Residents are asked to remove all ornaments or lights, and that the trees have no flocking an are not more than seven feet tall.
Another option for organic Christmas tree disposal will be to take them to a roll-off container situated at the back parking lot of Greenville Sports Park, at 3603 Leo Hackney Blvd., starting this coming Monday continuing through Saturday, Jan. 9.
For those who would prefer to recycle their real Christmas trees into mulch, they can drop their trees off between 9 a.m. and noon, on Saturday, Jan. 9 at 501 Wesley St., near the entrance to the Greenville Water Treatment Plant. Those wishing to bring their trees for mulching will need to bring some kind of proof of residency, such as a current utility bill.
