Granted, dealing with all of the changes which have occurred because of the COVID-19 pandemic has been frightening enough, with the popular Halloween on the Square events in Greenville and Commerce among the cancellations.
But local and area residents can still scare up several activities scheduled between now and Halloween, designed to offer some fun thrills and chills. Note: In each case, COVID-19 protocols regarding social distancing and wearing masks will be in effect.
• The “Spooky History of Greenville” is scheduled to be presented at 7 p.m. Friday at the Wesley United Methodist Pumpkin Patch, 1200 E. Joe Ramsey Blvd. Local historian Carol Taylor is scheduled to provide tales of some of the scarier moments in Greenville’s past. The event is free and participants are asked to bring their chairs or blankets.
• Dinner & a Movie in the Patch is scheduled at the Wesley UMC Pumpkin Patch at 7 p.m. Saturday. The night will feature “It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown”, followed by “Casper.”
Food will be available for purchase by MUNCHIES food truck from 5-8 p.m.
• The inaugural Caddo Mills Fall Stroll, presented by the Caddo Mills Chamber of Commerce and the Caddo Mills Volunteer Fire Department, is an all-day event planned for Oct. 31.
The activities are scheduled at the fire department, 2206 Main St. in Caddo Mills, beginning at 8 a.m. with the 5K Costume Fun Run and the Cardio Drumming Shake It off at 10 a.m. and the opening of vendor booths at noon.
Trunk or Treat is planned between 4 and 7 p.m.
• The city of Greenville Parks and Recreation Department is hosting the Trick or Trot 5K at the Greenville SportsPark at 7 a.m. Oct. 31. Participants are invited to wear their Halloween costumes for the event. Additional details are available at https://greenvilletx.fun/273/Trick-or-Trok-5k.
• A Community Fall Festival, hosted by Hunt County Kids and benefiting the Quinlan Split Shots Fishing Team, is scheduled between 1 and 6 p.m. Oct. 31 at the Quinlan Sports Association, 2084 E. Quinlan Pkwy. The day will include activities including corn hole games, a bounce house, a pumpkin patch, a tractor show and games and food.
• The Candy, Costumes and Cars Drive-Thru event is scheduled from 4-6 p.m. Oct. 31 in front of the Greenville Municipal Building, 2821 Washington St.
City and county employees will be providing bags of candy to motorists as a way of offering an alternative to Halloween on the Square.
• The Tawakoni Community Trunk or Treat event is scheduled at 5 p.m. Oct. 31 at the West Tawakoni City Park. Volunteers assisting with the providing of candy are asked to arrive at 4:30 p.m.
