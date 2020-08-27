Multiple organizations have scheduled blood drives in the next few weeks, designed to help alleviate a reduction in donations which was reported because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Carter BloodCare issued a statement Wednesday, indicating 20 to 25 percent of its annual blood supply is obtained at high school blood drives. But hundreds of blood drives were canceled in March when a shelter-in-place directive closed schools, along with businesses and houses of worship.
• Change Healthcare is hosting a drive from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3, at 8401 Jack Finney Blvd. in the parking lot on the Carter BloodCare bus. For more information, or to schedule an appointment time, contact Becky Brumit at 903-453-2466.
• Angels Care Home Health is hosting a drive from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11, at 4801 Wesley St., in the parking lot on the Carter BloodCare bus. For more information, or to schedule an appointment time, contact Jennifer Scroggins at 903-243-5130.
Hunt Regional Medical Center is hosting a drive from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 14, at 4215 Loop 315, in the parking lot on the Carter BloodCare bus. For more information, or to schedule an appointment time, contact Hillary Smith at 903-408-7790.
Carter BloodCare continues to offer coronavirus antibody testing on successful donations for a limited time. Donors can retrieve their results within one to two weeks through a secure portal on the blood center’s web site that donors set up following a donation. In addition to cholesterol level, temperature, hemoglobin, pulse rate and blood pressure data, donors now also learn whether they were likely exposed to the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
Carter BloodCare knows safety is top of mind for blood donors. Carter BloodCare is performing extra sanitization and the staff wears masks and gloves. But in the era of COVID-19, there are some ways donors can do their part to help. To reduce wait times, donors can fill out the medical history questionnaire online before they show up to give blood. This means fewer people are waiting, making it easier to “social distance.” Carter BloodCare limits the number of donors on each bus, so making an appointment is the best way to reduce lines.
Remember to eat a nutritious meal and drink plenty of water at least an hour before giving blood. All donors must weigh at least 110 pounds, feel well on the day of donation, and present a government-issued photo ID each time they give blood.
Potential blood donors may volunteer beginning at age 16 with parental consent; 17-year-olds may give independently and there is no upper age limit for donating blood. For more information on donor eligibility and to make an appointment, call 1-800-366-2834 or visit carterbloodcare.org.
