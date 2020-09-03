Carter BloodCare is hosting multiple blood drives in Greenville this month, with the first starting today.
• Change Healthcare is hosting a drive from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 8401 Jack Finney Blvd. in the parking lot on the Carter BloodCare bus. For more information, or to schedule an appointment time, contact Becky Brumit at 903-453-2466.
• Angels Care Home Health is hosting a drive from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11, at 4801 Wesley St., in the parking lot on the Carter BloodCare bus. For more information, or to schedule an appointment time, contact Jennifer Scroggins at 903-243-5130.
• Hunt Regional Medical Center is hosting a drive from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 14, at 4215 Loop 315, in the parking lot on the Carter BloodCare bus. For more information, or to schedule an appointment time, contact Hillary Smith at 903-408-7790.
Carter BloodCare continues to offer coronavirus antibody testing on successful donations for a limited time. Donors can retrieve their results within one to two weeks through a secure portal on the blood center’s website that donors set up following a donation.
To reduce wait times, donors can fill out the medical history questionnaire online before they show up to give blood. Carter BloodCare limits the number of donors on each bus, so making an appointment is the best way to reduce lines.
All donors must weigh at least 110 pounds, feel well on the day of donation, and present a government-issued photo ID each time they give blood.
Potential blood donors may volunteer beginning at age 16 with parental consent; 17-year-olds may give independently and there is no upper age limit for donating blood. For more information on donor eligibility and to make an appointment, call 800-366-2834 or visit carterbloodcare.org.
For more information on antibody testing for COVID-19, visit the Centers for Disease Control website.
