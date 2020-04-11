More than 120,000 Texans have been tested for the COVID-19 virus, with more than 12,500 confirmed cases, more than 250 people having died due to the virus statewide and more than 1,600 reported recovered as of Saturday
More than 500 cases had been reported in the immediate North Texas area as of press time Saturday.
A total of 16 cases had been reported in Hunt County. Among the adjacent counties, Collin County was reporting 425 confirmed cases Saturday, with 17 fatalities, Kaufman County reported 26 cases, Rockwall County was reporting 20 cases, Van Zandt County reported 10 cases with 1 fatality, Fannin County reported five cases, Hopkins County reported four confirmed cases and Delta and Rains County each reported one case.
The Texas Department of State Health Services was reporting 120,533 people had been tested in Texas as of noon Saturday, with 12,516 people having been confirmed with the virus, and 254 fatalities reported statewide.
The state agency indicated there were 1,514 people with confirmed COVID-19 cases hospitalized In Texas as of Saturday, while an estimated 1,617 people had recovered from the virus.
