The Texas Department of State Health Services reported Hunt County reached 5,162 cumulative COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday, with 133 deaths connected to the virus and 3,785 recoveries, a statistic unchanged since Jan. 13. State officials indicated that 5,698 Hunt County residents had received the first dose of the vaccine as of press time Wednesday, representing 1,228 more than one week earlier, with 2,512 people fully vaccinated, which is an increase of 286 in seven days.
Hunt County’s daily COVID-19 report had not been released as of press time Wednesday.
Updates on the status of the availability of COVID-19 vaccines and who is eligible to receive it can be found online at https://tinyurl.com/y2pgf5od.
The Texas Department of State Health Services reported that as of Tuesday evening, the Super 1 Pharmacy, 4811 Wesley St. in Greenville (903-454-8701) and the Brookshire’s Pharmacy, 6410 Wesley St. in Greenville (903-455-1076), each had 100 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine available. It was not known whether those doses have already been dedicated for patients.
The Hunt Regional Medical Center is accepting contact information for future COVID vaccine events. Individuals can submit their email using the following form: https://forms.gle/wZLLWVgTDPgVqSE5A and will receive an email when an event is available with instructions on how to schedule a time for the vaccine.
