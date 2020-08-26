Hunt County has conducted more than 450 tests for COVID-19 so far this week with 31 confirmed cases as of Tuesday night.
Additional free testing is available in Greenville today.
The office of Hunt County Judge Bobby Stovall reported the Hunt County Health Department conducted an initial investigation and determined the latest nine cases included three from the Greenville ZIP Codes, five from Commerce and one from Lone Oak.
One of the patients was hospitalized while the rest were reported recovering at home.
The county reported 22 cases Monday night, the first report since Friday.
The county’s daily COVID-19 report issued Wednesday morning indicated the county had 1,392 total COVID-19 cases, with 1,152 recoveries and 230 current cases. A total of 211 cases were recovering at home and 19 were recovering in the hospital.
The Texas Department of State Health Services was reporting a total of 7,834 COVID-19 tests had been conducted in Hunt County as of Wednesday morning, 143 more than Tuesday and 451 tests conducted since Saturday. resulting in a testing positivity rating of 17.63 percent.
Ten people from Hunt County had reportedly died of COVID-19, while the Texas Department of State Health Services, however, reports 25 fatalities in Hunt County as of today.
County officials have explained the difference is based on a change in the way the state calculates COVID- 19 deaths, which in part uses death certificate information which has not yet been provided to Hunt County.
• The City of Greenville is hosting a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. today at the Fletcher Warren Civic Center, 5501 Business Highway 69 South. Pre-registration is requested at www.gogettested.com
The test will be conducted via a mouth swab rather than a nasal swab. Only those that test positive will be notified by provider. The testing, provided by state health resources, will be conducted in the parking lot of the Civic Center. Safety protocols and social distancing will be followed. Those wanting more information can contact the Greenville Fire-Rescue Department at 903-457-2940.
