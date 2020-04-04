More than 55,000 COVID-19 tests have been conducted across the state, and more than 5,000 people have been confirmed with the virus.
Eight people have been infected in Hunt County, but many more have been tested, said Lisa Hill, director, Foundation Development and Marketing Communications with Hunt Regional Healthcare.
“At Hunt Regional, as of 9 a.m. this morning, we have tested 323 people, received 224 negative results, two positive results, and 99 test results are pending,” Hill said Friday, noting her figures represented just the tests conducted at the hospital and not countywide.
A request for information from the Hunt County Health Department had not been returned as of press time Friday.
The latest report from the office of County Judge Bobby Stovall revealed the confirmed cases have included a female, aged 65-plus in ZIP code 75442; aa male, aged 31-49 in ZIP code 75189; a female, aged 18-30 from ZIP code 75401 and a male, aged 50-64, from ZIP code 75422; a male over the age of 65 residing in ZIP code 75442, an 18-30-year-old female living within the city limits of Commerce, a male over the age of 65 residing north of Quinlan and a 50-64-year-old female from the southwest corner of the county.
Rockwall County was reporting 10 confirmed cases as of noon Friday, four cases each from the cities of Rockwall and Fate, and one confirmed case each from the cities of Rowlett and Royse City.
According to the Texas Department of State Health Services as of press time Friday among the adjacent counties, Collin had reported 227 confirmed cases with one fatality, Fannin County reported two cases, Hopkins County had three cases, Kaufman County had nine confirmed cases and Van Zandt County had three cases with one fatality.
The state agency was reporting 55,674 people had been tested in Texas as of noon Friday, with 5,330 people having been confirmed with the virus, with 90 fatalities reported statewide.
An online map listing all of the confirmed cases in Texas is available at txdshs.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/ed483ecd702b4298ab01e8b9cafc8b83.
