Monday morning brought about the now expected lull in the issuance of new COVID-19 cases across the region, as area health departments were closed during the weekend.
But the most recent reports indicated there had been more than 2,000 total COVID-19 cases across Hunt and Rockwall counties, with less than 500 of those considered “active” cases and with more than 1,500 people reported having recovered from the virus. More than 17,000 tests have been conducted in the two counties.
Hunt County officials reported 35 more COVID-19 cases Friday night, along with a sharp increase in recovered patients.
• The office of Hunt County Judge Bobby Stovall reported the Hunt County Health Department conducted an initial investigation and determined the latest cases included 22 from the Greenville ZIP Codes, four from Quinlan, three each from Caddo Mills and Commerce and one each from Celeste, Farmersville and Royse City.
Two of the patients were hospitalized, with the rest reported recovering at home.
Hunt County had reported 1,182 total positive cases as of Saturday morning, with 821 recoveries, 86 more than had been reported by the health department Friday. The statistics included 353 current cases. A total of 332 of the patients were reported recovering at home, with 21 patients hospitalized.
Eight people from Hunt County had reportedly died of COVID-19, although the Texas Department of State Health Services reported 21 fatalities in Hunt County as of Monday morning.
County officials have explained the difference is based on a recent change in the way the state calculates COVID- 19 deaths, which in part uses death certificate information which has not yet been provided to Hunt County.
The Texas Department of State Health Services was reporting 6,132 people had been tested for COVID-19 in Hunt County as of Monday morning, 309 more than had been reported Saturday.
Additional information on the Hunt County COVID-19 cases is available online on the Hunt County web site at http://www.huntcounty.net/page/hunt.health_services.
• The Rockwall County Office of Emergency Management reported Saturday there were 911 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county. Of those 135 were reported as estimated active cases, with 758 estimated recoveries and with 18 confirmed deaths and 11,355 tests conducted.
The office was reporting 26 people were admitted to Rockwall County hospitals with confirmed COVID-19 as of Saturday morning.
• Additional information on the numbers of cases and tests performed in counties across Texas is available at the Texas Department of State Health Services dashboard at https://txdshs.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/ed483ecd702b4298ab01e8b9cafc8b83.
