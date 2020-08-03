With the most recent statistics pending the release from health officials across Hunt and Rockwall counties, reports from the end of last week revealed there have been more than 1,800 total COVID-19 cases, with more than 1,300 recoveries from more than 15,000 tests being performed.
• After 17 cases were reported in Friday night, Hunt County had 1.059 total positive cases, with 661 recoveries and 390 current cases. A total of 376 of the patients were reported recovering at home, with 14 patients hospitalized.
Eight people from Hunt County had reportedly died of COVID-19, although the Texas Department of State Health Services reported 20 fatalities in Hunt County as of Saturday morning.
County officials have explained the difference is based on a recent change in the way the state calculates COVID- 19 deaths, which in part uses death certificate information which has not yet been provided to Hunt County.
The Texas Department of State Health Services was reporting 5,379 people had been tested for COVID-19 in Hunt County as of Monday morning, 43 more than had been reported Saturday.
Additional information on the Hunt County COVID-19 cases is available online on the Hunt County web site at http://www.huntcounty.net/page/hunt.health_services.
• The Rockwall County Office of Emergency Management reported there were 765 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county as of Friday. The county reported 72 estimated active cases, with 676 estimated recoveries and 17 confirmed deaths, with 9,653 tests conducted.
• Additional information on the numbers of cases and tests performed in counties across Texas is available at the Texas Department of State Health Services dashboard at https://txdshs.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/ed483ecd702b4298ab01e8b9cafc8b83
