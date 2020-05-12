Greenville, TX (75401)

Today

Variable clouds with thunderstorms, especially during the afternoon hours. High 81F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.