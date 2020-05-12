Hunt County is reporting a significant improvement in its COVID-19 statistics, as the number of confirmed patients recovering rose sharply between Monday and Tuesday, while the total number of individuals confirmed with the virus held steady during the interim.
Almost 1,300 tests had been completed locally as of Tuesday morning.
According to the official daily report from the office of County Judge Bobby Stovall, Hunt County was listing 55 total confirmed cases of the virus as of Tuesday. Of those, 43 people were said to have recovered, up from 32 recoveries Monday, while nine individuals were listed as current cases, all of whom were reported recovering at home.
Three people were reported to have died in Hunt County due to COVID-19 as of Tuesday.
According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, a total of 1,292 people had been tested in Hunt County as of press time Tuesday.
