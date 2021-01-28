With about two-and-a-half weeks left to file to run for places on the Greenville City Council or Greenville ISD School Board, so far eight candidates have signed up for a chance at the six seats that will be up for election in May.
For the city council elections, two current councilmen – Jerry Ransom, who is serving District 1, and Cedric Dean, who represents District 6 – have filed to run for the office of mayor.
With Dean reaching his term limit for District 6, Bernardo Escobosa and Kenneth Freeman have filed to run for the seat.
The other regular election for city council is for District 5, for which Ben Collins is, so far, the only candidate. Currently, District 5 is being represented by Brent Money, who, like Dean, has also reached his term limit.
In addition to the regular elections for mayor and Districts 5 and 6 on the city council, there will also be a special election for the District 1 spot, for someone to serve the remainder of Ransom’s current term. As of press time, Terry Thomas is running unopposed to represent District 1.
On the school board side of things, the incumbents for Districts 5 and 7 – Mike Rackley and Roger Livingston, respectively – are each currently running unopposed.
The filing period for the available positions on the city council and school board will continue until Feb. 12, and the election will be on May 1.
Applications to run for city council or mayor can be found online and printed from https://bit.ly/3smalbQ, or picked up at the city secretary’s office in the Greenville Municipal Building at 2821 Washington St.
Those interested in running to represent District 5 or 7 on the school board may contact Greenville ISD's communications department at 903-408-4453 or williamsh@greenvilleisd.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.