Catherine Miller of the Mockingbird Cookie Company in Greenville specializes in edible works of art. As an accomplished “cookier,” she creates cookies that often are described as “too pretty to eat.”
For Christmas, she bakes and then decorates vibrantly-colored Santas, snowflakes, Christmas trees and red mittens with white fluffy “fur.” Coffee mug cookies feature plaid and snowflake designs, and the Buddy the Elf cookie (from the “Elf” movie) could serve as that perfect yuletide treat to leave for Santa.
In addition to her signature decorated sugar cookies, Miller has added other yummy concoctions. Her Hot Cocoa Bombs delight youngsters with their “magic.” The Chocolate Dipped Creme-filled Cookies on sticks and the PYO Kit (Paint Your Own Cookie Kit) also qualify as favorites.
“The Hot Cocoa Bombs were all over Instagram this year,” Miller said during a recent interview. “I had customers ask if I was going to provide those this Christmas. I figured that my kids would enjoy them, and I’m sure others would enjoy them too. The “exploding” hot chocolate bombs have been pretty popular along with the Chocolate Dipped Creme-Filled Cookie on a stick. Actually, those are Oreos dipped in chocolate. I add the stick, the designs and sprinkles. Kids like sweets on sticks.
“The Paint Your Own Cookie Kits are also geared for kids. Even though they are not my original idea, I make them because they have proved to be something that kids like. They make great stocking stuffers but can also be used for other holidays and birthday parties. The “paint” is really just food coloring gel. It’s all edible. It’s an activity and a treat.”
Miller, who has been married for nearly eight years to Josh and is the mother of three sons, Atticus, Silas and Ezra, named her Mockingbird Cookie Company after her favorite book, “To Kill a Mockingbird.”
Previously, Miller taught elementary school.
“I have a degree in elementary education,” she said. “I was a third-grade teacher for six years and a second-grade teacher for one year. My baking company allows me to stay at home with my kids and still have a creative outlet.
“I’ve enjoyed art since I was a child, especially lettering and calligraphy A few years ago, I had a crafting business called Crafting Pretty, with cards, stationery and signs, but cookies are a lot more sustainable as a business.
“I started making cookies as a hobby in 2011, and then in January 2018, I officially opened my company. Throughout the year, I post photos showing examples of what I can do for the holidays or for a particular season. People can order those, and I also do custom orders for a specific occasion such as a birthday, a wedding or a baby shower. Sometimes, the cookies are party favors for guests to take home. My customers have always been very gracious and excited to get the cookies. They have also been very encouraging.”
Michelle Carter, CEO of Carevide in Greenville, said she was pleased by the tasty “business cards” and other goodies that Miller designed for her.
“Catherine is one of the most creative people I know,” Carter said. “Her cookies are truly pieces of art and taste amazing too! She has designed cookies for me personally and professionally, bringing my vision to life each time, whether it’s a birthday celebration or a company brand/logo. We’ve used her cookies for recruitment baskets for healthcare providers, and they raved about them!”
Employing a variety of techniques to decorate her creations, the cookie artisan skillfully pipes icing and utilizes tools that allow her to attain photo-realistic images on special cookies.
In addition to making tempting sweet treats, Miller takes photos of her creations and posts them online. Although the pictures resemble professional shots, she does not have training as a photographer.
“I just have a nice camera and studio lighting,” she says.
To keep up with trends, Miller makes an effort to notice what is current as she plans her cookie crafting.
“I like to put feelers out and see what people are watching or are interested in,” she said. “I try to keep up with what’s going on for my designs.”
Greenville ISD board member Aletha Kruse is a satisfied cookie consumer.
“I love Catherine and Mockingbird Cookie Company,” Kruse said. “Catherine is such a sweet person, and her three boys are known as the “smileys” around our house because every time you see them, they are smiling. As far as the cookies, so good. Last year my daughter was in the cast of the musical, ‘Bring It On,’ and we wanted to gift each cast member a cookie. They were amazing. So I give five stars to the cookies. Who doesn’t want to do business with people that love what they are doing and love people so much?”
