The rapid surge in COVID-19 cases in Hunt County has prompted the Methodist churches in the county to suspend all in-person activities.
Bishop Michael McKee of the North Texas Conference of the United Methodist Church to issue a letter Saturday, alerting church officials of the decision.
“The alarming spike in positive COVID-19 diagnoses in Hunt County has severely impacted the ability of healthcare workers to provide care for their community,” McKee said. “In-person gatherings, medical experts have warned, have heavily contributed to this influx and will continue to do so if swift action is not taken, Because of this — effective immediately — I am suspending all in-person worship activities at North Texas Conference churches in Hunt County through Feb. 15. This is a vital and necessary step in our ongoing efforts to do no harm, and we will continue to monitor this situation closely.”
The Wesley United Methodist Church announced the suspension of in-person activities and inviting members to join in worship services Sunday morning on Facebook, YouTube or Spectrum local cable access.
The Westview United Methodist Church in Greenville posted a copy of Bishop McKee’s letter on its Facebook page as well.
The office of Hunt County Judge Bobby Stovall reported the Hunt County Health Department listed 218 new cases of COVID-19 on Jan. 7 bringing the county’s total to 4,318 cases, with four more deaths attributed to the virus.
