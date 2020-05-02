The individuals serving on the front line during the COVID-19 pandemic will have another chance for a free lunch in the coming week.
Hunt County Farm Bureau, Ernie’s Pit Barbecue and Aerobic Water are joining forces to host a cookout Monday for medical workers and first responders. The event is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Ernie’s, 8707 Wesley St. in Greenville and is being billed as a chance to honor and say thank you to those in the health care industry and who work in the emergency services.
Those interested in the lunch can pull into the restaurant’s parking lot, show their badge and receive a meal. The restaurant’s phone number is 903-455-4730.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.