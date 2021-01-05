Organizers of the upcoming Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade in Greenville may have to reconsider their plans, as the city’s mayor said he had not signed off on the event.
“I have not approved this parade, nor has its request for approval been brought to me,” Mayor David Dreiling said, in response to an announcement over the weekend that two local organizations intended to host the parade and celebration on the Martin Luther King Day holiday Jan. 18.
Dreiling contacted the Herald-Banner to indicate it was news to him, and that he would have to approve of the proposal beforehand, due to restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Per the Governor's Executive Order the Mayor must approve outdoor events that will include 10 or more people if it is held within the city limits, and if outside the city limits it must be approved by the county judge,” Dreiling said.
The parade had been scheduled by the Greenville Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance and the Greenville Branch of the NAACP.
Will Hobdy with the NAACP said the groups will hold a meeting soon to decide on the event.
