In the wake of Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order to rescind the state’s mask mandate starting on Wednesday, several businesses and institutions across Hunt County were keeping the requirements in place in an effort to slow the spread of coronavirus.
The mask order is staying in businesses like Lowe’s, Academy Sports and Hobby Lobby, as well as Home Depot, Walgreens and CVS have made no changes to their mask, store capacity and sanitization policies since the governor’s order. Walmart has not commented on how it will handle the change in state policy, and local managers, including those in Greenville, are not permitted to talk to the media.
At Super 1 Food, which is owned by the same company as Brookshire’s Grocery, there will be no requirement for customers to wear masks.
“We are still requiring our employees to wear them,” said Chris Angel, manager Super 1 Foods. “We’re not requiring customers to wear them.”
The school districts for Greenville, Quinlan, Caddo Mills, Commerce, Celeste, Lone Oak, Wolfe City and Boles are keeping their COVID-19 safety protocols in place. However, TEA did give local school boards “full authority” yesterday to determine their districts’ mask policies.
For those heading out of town for shopping, major chains like Target, Kroger and Costco will require it. All public transportation requires masks and masks are mandatory at airports.
Others were keeping strict protocols in place, including:
•Hunt County Shared Ministries/FISH, were employees will still be required to wear masks and the offices will be closed.
•The Greenville Noon Rotary club said its members will be keeping with masks. “We are not changing ours,” said Katy Hurry Ridge, who represents the club. “Ours has been to each their own. Some have been wearing them and others not. Many of the Rotarians are older and are just not attending right now.”
•The Hunt County Children’s Advocacy Center indicated it would remain at a “mask preferred” status with masks not required.
•The Greenville Golden K Kiwanis said it will have mask requirements based around some of its services projects. “In general, each member does as he feels most comfortable which means most wear masks as most of us are in the danger area for the virus,” said Pat Bowman of the Greenville Golden K Kiwanis: “ Our Ramp teams, working outside, some wear masks but many do not as the mask interferes with breathing and sometimes needs adjusting all of which might lead to an accident/injury. Our recently started MOW (Meals On Wheels) effort requires masks for people making deliveries. When we pack bags of food for MARK (FISH), again it is outside and many wear masks, but some do not due to the physical exertion/oxygen reduction caused by masks. At our meetings, everyone wears masks, and we do the social distancing. Most of our folks have been vaccinated or are in process so things may change with the new rules. Basically, the individual decides about wearing the mask and I do not think that will change what we do.”
•The CASA for Hunt County said it will encourage mask use, but not require it for children. “CASA for Hunt County will encourage the wearing of masks by staff and board members, and anyone entering our office, and will require any CASA volunteer having a face-to-face visit with children to wear a mask for a while longer for the protection of the children and placement families, and our organization’s assets — the volunteers,” said Lori Cope, the director for CASA Hunt County.
