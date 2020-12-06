“If you want to read a literary book of fiction with a great story that has a lot of heart, read Jim Ainsworth,” says author and publisher Caleb Pirtle. “It’s life as only one man has lived it, life as only Jim Ainsworth can write it.”
Author and Campbell resident Jim Ainsworth’s ninth novel, “His Way” made its debut during a book launch in Commerce at Mugs on the Square this week. The fourth book in the “Tee Jessup and the Riverby” series, “His Way” continues the saga of Jessup, a character that the writer based somewhat on his own life.
Ainsworth was inspired to write the new novel because of actual events.
“The idea for this book in the Riverby series came about because things happened to me that I don’t think could be coincidences,” the author said during a recent interview. “I started writing them down and a year later I had a novel. It took another year to get it edited and fully ready for release.”
In Ainsworth’s original “Follow the Rivers” series (2003-2012), the author identified with protagonist Jake Rivers, just as he did later with the more mature Tee Jessup.
“The ‘Rivers’ novels are actually based on the history of the Ainsworth family,” he said. “One book from the series, ‘Home Light Burning,’ (2009) is a historical novel set during the Civil War and the reconstruction era. It’s based on real events and includes a very old Ainsworth family mystery which I was able to solve. It was a revelation to me, and I had to stop and write a book about it.”
Aside from the historical novel about Lev and Hy Rivers, the other books in the “Follow the Rivers” series focus on the young Jake Rivers during his years in Northeast Texas as well as in the Texas panhandle. Using his vivid memories about his early years and the panoply of people, places and events which he describes in sharp detail, Ainsworth calls his novels “fictionalized autobiography.”
Before he began his second occupation as a novelist, Ainsworth sustained a lengthy professional career as a CPA, a financial planner and financial author.
“I had two amazing careers,” he said. “I left my CPA firm and went into financial planning. It was an example of the right time and the right place. I was one of the first CPAs to do that.”
Because he identified the emerging role of financial planning, he trained CPAs to be financial planners and became a nationally recognized expert. Then after decades in finance, Ainsworth sold his business.
Greenville financial planner Leslie Killgore, the Branch Manager of Charles Schwab, went to work for Ainsworth in 1984 as the front office receptionist at the Commerce CPA firm he co-owned with Mary Lambert.
“Little did I know that job would turn into one with the most amazing opportunities of my life,” she said. “I learned so much from Jim and Mary and was blessed to be able to partner with Mary to purchase the financial services side of the business when Jim went to work for our then broker-dealer in Dallas in 1994. Thanks to Jim we have been able to serve so many folks in the northeast Texas area because he invested the time and provided the opportunity to a girl at the front desk. I will never be able to repay him (or Mary) for the blessings we have received, but I am always aware of the importance to do the best job we can for anyone we work for — as Jim would never settle for anything less.”
In addition to his novels, Ainsworth has written nonfiction books. These include “Believing in a Grand Thing,” which is about faith, and “A River of Stories,” a collection of true stories.
The first of Ainsworth’s nonfiction books, “Biscuits Across the Brazos,” followed the author’s recreation of his family’s covered wagon and horseback trek from Ranger in Eastland County to Delta County in Northeast Texas in 1918.
In 2000, Ainsworth wrote a memoir about making the 1998 journey from Delta County to Ranger. The biscuits in the book’s title have a special significance.
“My dad, who was a young boy in 1918, went to his aunt’s every morning for biscuits,” Ainsworth said. “On the day that the family planned to leave Ranger, he went to his aunt’s. She gave him two extra biscuits to take on the road. But he didn’t eat them; he saved them because he realized that he might never see his Aunt Minnie again. Dad passed the biscuits on to me.
“Dad was a farmer by trade, a dairy farmer who revered things of the past.
“My cousin called me in 1998 and said, ‘Jim, what do you think about taking a covered wagon and driving it out to Ranger like our daddies did when they were little boys with our grandfather?’
“I asked him if he had a wagon or a horse. He said no, and I realized that he was halfway joking. But it was a particular time in my life when I could do it. We had a friend with a covered wagon and another friend with two mules. I did my best to recreate the 1918 journey, staying off county roads, highways and pavement as much as possible. We had the biscuits from 80 years earlier, and they were in the original jar.
“It was a life-changing experience. I had written five business books previously. But after this, I wrote my first real book. I had plenty of stories to tell. The guy who drove the wagon was a great cook. My cousin and I rode the horses. When you’re on the road like this, if you make a wrong turn, you could lose a day. You travel all that time in quiet and solitude. You get a lot of time to think, and you pay attention. It was 325 miles, and it took us two weeks. It was a wonderful experience.
“I had a rule that we are going to make it as authentic and as much like the previous journey as possible. But our ancestors drove through downtown Dallas to water their horses; of course, we couldn’t take the horses through downtown Dallas!”
The sentimental journey provided the impetus for future memoir writer and novelist Ainsworth to find his voice.
“I had sold my financial planning firm one week before my cousin called me,” he said. “As I said before, I don’t believe in coincidences.”
