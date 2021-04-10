By Brad Kellar
Herald-Banner Staff
More than half of the older population in Hunt County has reportedly received at least the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, with four out of 10 having been fully vaccinated as of Friday morning.
The report from the Texas Department of State Health Services comes after more than 1,500 Hunt County residents were expected to receive vaccines against the virus during the past week, even while the state agency hasn’t updated the county’s overall COVID-19 statistics.
Hunt Regional Healthcare continued its COVID-19 drive-through vaccination events at Wesley United Methodist Church, even as the agency and Walgreens planned events Thursday and Friday at Ridgecrest Baptist Church, during which 750 appointments were scheduled each day.
The Texas Department of State Health Services reported Friday that 23.35% of the Hunt County population 16 years and older had received at least one dose of COVID-19, with 15.84% being fully vaccinated.
The statistics were even better for those residents 65 and older, with 51.57% of the population having received at least one dose of the vaccine, and with 40.87% being fully vaccinated as of Friday.
Multiple locations in Hunt County were reported to have quantities of the Pfizer, Moderna and/or the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccines in stock as of Friday morning. The list is available online at https://vaccinefinder.org/search/
The state agency listed 5,498 total cases of the virus in Hunt County Friday, with 5,295 recoveries. Both statistics have been unchanged since March 22.
The number of deaths attributed the virus was reported to be 164 Friday, one more than on April 1.
The Hunt County Health Department has announced it would no longer be issuing daily reports on local statistics related to the virus, as the information will be released by the Texas Department of State Health Services at https://tinyurl.com/2475c5vh
Numbers of those vaccinated in Hunt County and in each county across the state is available online at https://tinyurl.com/29mgxxan
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.