Another local school has been closed due to COVID-19. The Greenville ISD announced the LP Waters Early Childhood Center would be closed for the rest of the week:
In keeping with GISD’s practices, we are notifying you that L.P. Waters is closing for the remainder of the week due to multiple staff members testing positive or being quarantined for COVID-19.
We have conducted contact tracing, and all those who were in close contact with the COVID-positive individuals have been contacted and informed. If you did not receive a call, please assume that you or your child have not been identified as having close contact.
Teachers will be in touch about assignments for students to complete at home.
The campus will remain closed for deep cleaning and to help mitigate the spread on campus. L.P. Waters will reopen on Monday, November 2.
As a reminder, COVID-19 is thought to be spread via person-to-person contact through contaminated air droplets from coughing and sneezing by an infected person. As with controlling the spread of other viruses, we urge everyone to take the following preventive measures:
Health Recommendations
• Practice social distancing and avoid close contact with others outside your household
• Wear a cloth face covering that covers the nose and mouth in public settings
• Wash hands with soap and water for 20 seconds OR use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces
• Children and staff with symptoms consistent with COVID-19 must be excluded from school and other public activities until:
◦ 10 days after symptoms first appeared AND
◦ No fever for at least 24 hours without using any fever-reducing medication AND
◦ Other symptoms have improved.
• Children and staff who test positive for COVID-19 but do not have any symptoms must stay home until at least 10 days after the day they were tested
• Household members and other close contacts of children or staff with COVID-19 must stay home until the end of their quarantine (14 days after their last exposure to the person with COVID-19) as symptoms may develop any time during the 14-day period.
We are closely monitoring this situation and will continue to keep you informed, while also protecting individuals’ rights to privacy regarding their personal medical information.
If you begin experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms, please consult with your health care provider and inform your school nurse. If you have questions, please do not hesitate to contact me.
Sincerely,
Noel Bares, R.N.
Director of Health Services
903-454-8871
