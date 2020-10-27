Greenville, TX (75401)

Today

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 43F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 43F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.