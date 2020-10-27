Hunt County reported another 27 COVID-19 cases Tuesday, while another local school was closed because of exposure to the virus.
Hunt County added 48 more COVID-19 cases to end the work week and is close to surpassing 2,000 total cases of the virus.
The office of Hunt County Judge Bobby Stovall reported Tuesday morning that the Hunt County Health Department conducted an initial investigation and determined the latest cases included 18 from the Greenville ZIP codes, two each from Campbell, Commerce and Quinlan and one each from Celeste, Royse City and Wolfe City.
Two of the patients were reported hospitalized, with the rest recovering at home.
Hunt County had reported 2,019 total cases through as of Tuesday.
The county’s latest COVID-19 report, which includes the numbers of those recovered from COVID-19 and the total of those who remain hospitalized due to the virus, had not been released as of press time.
The Greenville Independent School District announced the L.P. Waters Early Childhood Center would be closed for the rest of the week after multiple staff members tested positive or were being quarantined for COVID-19.
Director of Health Services Noel Bares, R.N. said the campus will remain closed for deep cleaning and to help mitigate the spread on campus. L.P. Waters is expected to reopen on Monday, Nov. 2.
The Texas Department of State Health Services reported there had been 24,913 COVID-19 cases conducted in Hunt County as of Tuesday morning.
Another free COVID-19 test is scheduled in Greenville between 2:30 and 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Reecy Davis Recreation Center, 4320 Lee St. There are no requirements for the test and participants are asked to register at GoGetTested.com.
Results will be available in 48-96 hours and positive results will receive a medical consultation from a provider.
