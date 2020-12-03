Families in Hunt County can give their furry feline and canine companions the gift of better health this Christmas season, at two low-cost vaccination, spay, neuter and dental clinics provided by PetVet Relief this December.
One of the dog and cat clinics will be from noon to 3 p.m. Friday at Lakeview Church (11020 FM 751) in Quinlan. The other will be from noon to 3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 18, at Lone Oak City Hall (115 Town Square).
At the event, walk-ins will be welcome for animal vaccinations. However, spays, neuters and dental surgeries will be done by appointment only and can be requested online at www.petvetrelief.com/request-appointment
Appointments for surgeries at Friday’s clinic in Quinlan will need to be made by this evening, and those for the clinic on Friday, Dec. 18 in Lone Oak will have to be made by the evening of Thursday, Dec. 17.
Vaccines available through PetVet Relief include:
• For Dogs – rabies, distemper/PARVO, lepto and Bordetella
• For Cats – rabies, feline distemper and feline leukemia
PetVet also offers puppy and kitten vaccination and disease prevention packages, and wellness services such as heartworm testing, ear mite treatments and microchip implants.
For a full list of services and their prices, visit www.petvetrelief.com/pricing.
“We believe that most people really love their pets and would do what’s needed to take care of them if given the chance,” said Kristi Ellis with PetVet Relief. “A lot of times, and especially with everything that’s been going on lately, people have had trouble getting out to their regular vet, so we try to make it easier.”
PetVet Relief performs its mobile pet health services throughout the North Texas area, and normally comes to Lakeview Church in Quinlan the first Friday of every month, and at Lone Oak City Hall the last Friday of each month (with December being different because of Christmas).
Those with questions about the services offered by PetVet Relief can send an email to petvetrelief@gmail.com.
