Across the world this year, students finishing their schooling have had to endure an unusual send-off because of COVID-19.
In Greenville ISD, the encouraging motto, “nothing stops a lion,” has helped express its senior class’ overall attitude of appreciation, thankfulness and determination despite these challenging times. Also, many of those graduating seniors are already focused on the future, rather than dwelling on disappointment about the past.
This spirit of resilience is embodied by the class’ valedictorian, Wyatt Spivey, and salutatorian, Annabelle Tylenda.
“Whether it was worrying about grades, relationships with friends, or even our future goals in life, we all tended to let anxiety overcome us at times through our high school careers, especially now, with how rapidly the world is changing every day,” Tylenda said in her graduation speech on May 29. “However, now I would like everyone to take a deep breath, smell the flowers, and blow out the candles. Relax.”
Similarly, Spivey acknowledged in his speech the things that his class had missed out on but encouraged them to look forward to better days.
“Many things in our senior year were cut short, postponed indefinitely, or canceled entirely,” Spivey said. “The presumed world champion RoboWranglers didn’t get one last match, our track stars didn’t get one last sprint our softball players one last pitch, and the list goes on.
“That being said, I would like to stress that as difficult as these last few months have been, and as robbed as we may feel of the memories we were supposed to experience, the best days are yet ahead,” Spivey added. “None of our lives have yet to reach their climax.”
Through the snags that COVID-19 put in their plans, both Tylenda and Spivey say that they’ve learned much about themselves through the experience.
“As a person, I’m very introverted and I have to have a lot of alone time to recharge my batteries, but this made me realize how much I miss people,” Tylenda told the Herald-Banner. “I now wish that more of us (her peers) would actually talk with each other instead of just posting to social media.”
Spivey was also thankful for the perspectives gained while spending more time at home.
“I’ve always been taught to take life as it is,” Spivey told the Herald-Banner. “Even with the pandemic, I’m already sentimental and really grateful for the experiences and extra time I’ve been able to spend at home with family.”
With their unconventional senior year behind them, GISD’s top two students are anxious to begin learning in their chosen areas of study.
“I’ll be majoring in mechanical engineering,” said Spivey, who will begin classes at Texas A&M College Station this fall. “I may double major in mathematics as well, but I’ll have to gauge my course load.
“While keeping my grades up will be a priority, I also want to get involved in a service organization on campus, participate in intramural sports, and a big reason why I chose A&M is because I like all the traditions they have there ... with football, especially,” Spivey added.
On the other end of the spectrum from engineering and mathematics, Tylenda plans to major in communication design.
“I want to design logos and other similar projects,” she said. “When I took graphic design with Mr. (Kevin) Evans, he would assign us work for different clients and we’d go back and forth with them over designs … when I saw a hat with a logo I designed on it, it was exciting.
“I’ve always been the art kid and enjoyed drawing characters from Nintendo games and TV, so I think I’ll enjoy designing graphics,” Tylenda added.
While the adjustments that schools had to make this past year were not pleasant for the students to go through, especially since it was so different than the senior year they had long looked forward to, Spivey said he believes that the sacrifices were worth it.
“I’m still a kid and should be able to enjoy myself, but at the same time, if you care about other people, you should help protect them so they can live their lives,” he said. “Sure, it stunk having half our senior year canceled, but if it saved one life, then it was worth it.”
