As we face the new year ahead with all its promise, challenges and uncertainty, the Herald-Banner takes a look back at some of the major local stories that helped shape 2021. Here’s our Top 10:
1. Winter Storm Uri
Mid-February brought with it snow, ice and record-shattering cold as Winter Storm Uri made life miserable for millions in Texas.
The temperature plunged to minus 3 degrees in Greenville on Feb. 16 as the weather led to rolling power outages, a rash of broken water pipes, notices to boil water and closures of schools and public buildings across the city and county. Warming shelters were opened in Quinlan and Commerce for those who heated with electricity and had lost power.
The number of deaths statewide attributed to the storm, which occurred Feb. 13-17, is estimated at between 100 and 700, primarily from hypothermia or carbon monoxide poisoning.
As the storm retreated, the spotlight turned to ERCOT, the agency responsible for the Texas power grid, which had failed spectacularly during the storm.
Gov. Greg Abbott declared the reform of ERCOT and new regulations to safeguard the power grid an emergency item for the coming legislative session. The entire ERCOT board was reconstituted, and the Legislature enacted legislation designed to prevent a similar power grid event from happening again. It remains to be seen if those reforms are adequate.
2. The ongoing pandemic
There was great hope heading into 2021 that the COVID-19 pandemic would be put in our collective rearview mirror. New vaccines were becoming available and infection rates began to fall here and across the country. In Hunt County, the number of suspected cases bottomed out at 32 on June 12.
The optimism, however, was short-lived. A virus variant known as Delta first identified in India began taking hold and eventually swept into North Texas. Infections and hospitalizations spiked again. By August 6, Hunt County Regional Medical Center had reached full capacity at its ICU. By Sept. 12 the number of suspected COVID-19 cases in Hunt County had shot up to 762.
After the Delta wave receded, a new one driven by the Omicron variant began rolling this way. Now, cases once again are on the rise. Meanwhile, the initial rush to vaccinate in Hunt County has been stalled by anti-vaccination sentiment. Statewide, 61 percent of eligible Texans were fully vaccinated as of Dec. 31. In Hunt County, the rate of fully vaccinated people stands at just over 43 percent as Hunt County Regional Medical Center braces for another onslaught of patients. To date, Hunt County has seen 11,567 cases of COVID-19, and 317 people have died.
3. Voters reject bond issue for new justice center
Voters in Hunt County rejected a $75 million bond issue to build a new Hunt County Jail and Criminal Justice Center.
County officials vow to try again as there is an obvious need to address the aging county jail. The question remains, what will happen in the mean time?
The bond proposition fell in a light turnout of voters. A total of 5,436 voters cast ballots during the Nov. 2 elections, approximately 9% of Hunt County’s registered voters. The proposition received 2,586 votes for (48.72%) to 2,722 votes (51.28%) against.
“We’ll get it set for a vote the next time, because we need a jail,” Hunt County Judge Bobby Stovall said following the election.
It is unknown how soon another bond proposition measure can be placed before voters, although Stovall has said he believes it might be another two years or so before it can be rescheduled.
The short term is another story, as the problems with the jail are not going away anytime soon.
“We’ll keep propping it up as best we can and hope we don’t have to transport prisoners somewhere else,” he said.
In early October, Stovall said the detention center was literally falling apart and has been since it was built in 2003. He blamed the original construction of the building, where multiple walls are being braced to keep them from falling in.
The county has filed lawsuits against multiple companies and individuals and eventually received about $6 million in settlements, much of which went to pay architects, engineers and contractors in efforts just to keep the jail standing. The building continues to have cracks throughout the ceilings, walls and doors, with constant sewer stoppages and water leaks. Some of the cell doors don’t operate and sensors in others cannot determine if there is an inmate inside or not.
4. More people flocking to city, county
In terms of population, Greenville and Hunt County are growing rapidly, as evidenced by the results of the 2020 Census.
While the numbers weren’t quite as large as some had expected, they still resulted in challenges for government officials as they attempted to address issues related to the Census.
The 2020 Census placed Greenville’s population at 29,374 people, an increase of 3,817 over 2010. Former Mayor David Dreiling, during the annual Greenville Chamber State of the City address in March, had believed the Census would show Greenville to be home to 32,000 to 35,000 people.
The Census revealed Hunt County had a population of 99,807 people in 2020, an increase of 13,678, or 13.7 percent over 2010. During the same meeting in March, County Judge Bobby Stovall pointed to estimates that indicated Hunt County had reached a population in excess of 102,000.
Nevertheless, the surge in population required a redrawing of the lines for state and county districts, which means some people will be represented by different federal, state and county officials starting in 2022.
The Hunt County Commissioners Court also had to add new voting districts and purchase new voting equipment to accommodate the growth, most notably in the west and southwest sections of the county.
The population trends also are fueling a boom in housing developments in Greenville and across the county with hundreds of new homes already added and hundreds more in various stages of development.
5. New dairy coming to Greenville
Year 2021 ended with a bang on the economic development front with news that HP Hood is looking to invest upward of $300 million on a new dairy and plant-based products facility in Greenville.
On Dec. 27, Hunt County Commissioners voted unanimously to grant a tax abatement to the company, which will occupy a former industrial site at State Hwy. 66 and County Road 2100.
HP Hood is a dairy company based in Lynnfield, Mass., and founded in 1846. The company has annual sales revenue of about $2.2 billion. More details about the project are expected to emerge in the coming weeks.
6. Boothe takes reins at GISD
In 2021, one of the biggest challenges for Greenville ISD was carrying out a smooth transition of leadership after its previous superintendent, Dr. Demetrus Liggins, left to take the helm at Fayette County Public Schools in Lexington, Ky.
After Liggins’ departure in June, GISD enlisted its deputy superintendent of teaching and learning, Sharon Boothe, as interim superintendent. In August, she was named the district’s lone finalist for the position.
Now in the middle of her first school year as superintendent, one of Boothe’s main areas of focus is leading the district as it works to get students caught up after disruptions to their education due to COVID-19.
“For our teachers, grit has been a huge part of our day,” Boothe wrote in her Thanksgiving column that ran in the Herald-Banner. “Their workloads are heavy during normal times, but due to dramatic disruption in student learning, the load is even heavier this year. Our team is committed to dig in and work to get every student back on track.”
Before becoming superintendent, Boothe was central to many projects, including GISD’s “Forever a Lion” partnership with Texas A&M University-Commerce as well as its bilingual education program, Early College High School, and increased STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) opportunities at the elementary level.
7. Tara Davis makes Olympic debut
The year 2021 was a big one for long jumper Tara Davis, who has deep family roots in Greenville.
Davis leaped 22 feet, 5 inches to place sixth in the long jump back in August at the Tokyo Olympics. She hit the board on all six attempts and improved her best mark in three straight jumps.
Davis, who graduated from the University of Texas, won the NCAA indoor (22-9) and outdoor (21-11 3/4) championships this past season while competing for Texas. She set an NCAA college record in the long jump with a leap of 23-5 1/4 at the 93rd Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays in Austin in the spring.
Davis is coached by her father, Ty Davis, a former Greenville Lion athlete. Her grandmother Roz Lane, grandfather Reecy Davis Jr. and great-grandfather Reecy Davis Sr. lived in Greenville. There’s a recreation center in Greenville named for her late great-grandfather, who was a middleweight boxer.
Davis, who grew up in nearby Wylie and in California, made the news a lot in 2021 with her fiance’ Hunter Woodhall, a double amputee who won a bronze medal in the Paralympics Games this summer in Tokyo.
8. Capital murder defendant sentenced to death
Hunt County jurors handed down the county’s first death penalty since 2013 after finding Tyrone Jamaal Williams guilty of capital murder in November for the slaying of a woman and her mother.
The jury’s sentence came after a two-week trial in the 196th District Court. Williams had been charged in the deaths of Nichole Elizabeth Gonzales, 27, and her mother, Vicki Ann Gonzales, 51, at a residence just outside of Commerce on June 17, 2016.
The trial took place as prosecutors and defense attorney’s continued an attempt reduce a case backlog caused in part by the by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, when no trials could be scheduled.
By the end of 2021, there were still a dozen capital murder and/or murder cases, as well as four manslaughter cases, still pending before the district courts in Hunt County.
9. New driver’s license office to return
Some time in 2022, it is expected that local motorists will once again by able to renew or obtain a driver’s license in Hunt County.
After more than two years of negotiations with the State of Texas, the Hunt County Commissioners Court voted in June to approve an agreement to open a new driver’s license in Greenville.
“Congratulations everyone, we’re getting a driver’s license office back, finally,” County Judge Bobby Stovall said after the commissioners voted unanimously for an agreement with the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT).
The agreement will cover work to be completed during 2021 and into 2022 to install the office in the Hunt County Criminal Justice Center at 2801 Stuart St.
The issue first arose when former Hunt County Judge John Horn notified the DPS in February 2018 that the county would be needing the space used by the TxDOT, which it had occupied rent free for more than 20 years. Horn said he received word of the closing on Aug. 20, 2018, the same day signs were posted on the office door announcing the closure.
10. Colt Cooper excels at football, powerlifting
Colt Cooper enjoyed a very memorable sports year in 2021. While competing for Quinlan Ford, Cooper earned all-state honors as a tight end in football, won state in powerlifting, plus in the shot put (61-3 1/2) and the discus (183-10) at the state meet in Austin and also signed a letter of intent to play football at Abilene Christian University. Cooper appeared in a couple of Abilene Christian’s football games this past fall.
Cooper gained 10 pounds in one day to make the 275-pound weight class at the state powerlifting meet and then totaled 1,800 pounds in the bench press, squat and deadlift.
He also showed the grand champion goat at the last Hunt County Fair.
