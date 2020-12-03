Multiple Christmas and other events are planned across the area this weekend, as the holiday season gets into full swing.
•The Wolfe City Christmas Parade is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. Saturday. Staging will begin at 3 p.m. behind the Wolfe City Post Office. Additional information’s available by calling the Wolfe City Chamber of Commerce at 903-496-2271.
• The Caddo Mills Christmas Parade is Saturday, with the lineup beginning at the Caddo Mills Middle School at 4:30 p.m., judging is 5:30 p.m. and the parade starts at 6:30 p.m.
•The 7th Annual Bois d'Arc Christmas celebration and parade in Commerce starts at 6 p.m. Saturday, with the theme of “Hearts Come Home at Christmas.” There will be a new route this year to bring the Christmas cheer to the residents at Oak Manor Nursing Home and Country Home Estates Assisted Living. The event is presented by the Commerce Chamber of Commerce and additional information is available by calling 903-886-3950 or online at http://commerce-chamber.com/events/commerce-christmas-parade/.
• The Leonard Chamber of Commerce is hosting the Second Annual Lighted Christmas Parade, starting at 6 p.m. Saturday. All entries will need to have lights and no signup form is needed. Lineup will begin at 5 p.m. at the First Baptist Church and Parmele Street for cars, trucks, trailers, floats, tractors and horses The First United Methodist Church will the staging area for walking or small motorized units. The Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony will begin at 6 p.m. and the parade will follow.
• The Lake Tawakoni State Park and the Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife are hosting the annual Twinkle Tour at the park Saturday. Vehicles can drive through decorated camping loops starting at 6 p.m., with admission $5 per vehicle. Visitors are asked to maintain a six-foot social distance and wear a face mask.
