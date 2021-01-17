Many will have an extra day off this weekend to honor the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
All federal, state of Texas, Hunt County and city of Greenville offices will be closed Monday, as will the Greenville Independent School District, and most banks will also be closed for the federal holiday.
King, a civil rights leader and the creator of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, was slain in 1968. Since 1986, the third Monday in January has been observed as a federal holiday in King’s honor.
For more than a decade, the section of Interstate 30 that passes through Greenville has been named in King’s honor.
Signs were unveiled at either end of the Greenville city limits in May 2010 to officially rename the stretch of the interstate as the Martin Luther King Jr. Freeway.
The effort required the Greenville City Council to enter into an advance funding agreement with the Texas Department of Transportation for the signs, although the plan to rename the highway began years earlier.
In November 2008, the council voted to reaffirm a 13-year-old resolution as the first step in obtaining official state highway signs to name the highway for King.
The next move was to have then-state Rep. Dan Flynn, R-Van, and then-state Sen. Bob Deuell, R-Greenville, to file bills with the Texas Legislature.
The council originally passed a resolution in July 1995 to name Interstate 30 through Greenville in King’s honor.
The distinction had been sought by then-Council Member Hattie Tennison.
The move was in response to a request by a group of residents, who in November 1993 had sought to have Lee Street named for King, only to meet with protests from other Greenville residents who wanted the downtown thoroughfare to stay named for the Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.