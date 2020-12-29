There will be a long weekend ahead to enjoy football, parades and extra spoonfuls of black-eyed peas, as city and county offices close for New Year’s Day.
But anyone intending to go out to celebrate the holiday Thursday night should be aware of the potential for some wintry precipitation that may affect driving on area roadways.
All state of Texas, city of Greenville and Hunt County offices will close for the New Year’s Day holiday Friday.
The Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas Department of Transportation are urging motorists to use caution while traveling for the holiday season and law enforcement officers will be out in force to keep the roadways safe.
The forecast from the National Weather Service indicated there should be rain likely before noon Thursday, then rain likely, possibly mixed with snow during the afternoon and evening, with a high near 39 and north wind gusts as high as 25 mph. The rain/snow mix is predicted to shift to a slight chance of snow by early Friday morning, with a low around 28, but no significant accumulations are expected.
New Year's Day is forecast to be mostly sunny, with a high near 45.
In the meantime, fire officials are urging area residents to use extreme caution if intending to use fireworks, as much of the region remains under drought conditions. Hunt County and the surrounding area were listed Sunday under a “very high” danger of grass fires by the Texas A&M Forest Service.
The use of fireworks is illegal inside the City of Greenville, as well as inside all of the incorporated cities within Hunt County. However, their use is permitted in the unincorporated areas.
The Texas A&M Forest Service recommends the following precautions for safe fireworks use:
• Check for and obey any burn bans and fireworks use restrictions.
• When and where outdoor burning is allowed, create a firebreak (down to bare dirt) around any outdoor fire before igniting the materials to be burned.
• Keep tools and water nearby just in case a fire starts. It doesn’t take much of a spark or burning ember to ignite dry, fine-textured fuels like grasses and weeds.
• Read and follow label instructions on how to properly discharge fireworks.
• Only use fireworks with close adult supervision.
• Use fireworks only in areas clear of dead, dry grass and weeds.
• Avoid using fireworks, particularly aerial varieties, around buildings. Winds can carry hot fireworks onto roofs where leaves or other flammable debris may have accumulated.
