Graduates of Lone Oak High School may get to drive into their graduation ceremony Saturday, weather permitting.
The Lone Oak Independent School District has scheduled commencement exercises for 6 p.m. Saturday at the parking lot of Greenville High School. Graduates have received a parking pass, along with four guest parking pass, which will be required to enter the lot. The graduate passes will allow for parking on the first four rows of the lot, based on alphabetical and graduation order. The Top 10 graduates will be parked in the front row. Guest passes will be parked as first come, first served.
There will be a movie screen presenting the event, which will also be aired on the radio and live on Facebook.
As the graduates are announced, their family will be allowed to be out of their vehicle and take pictures as they walk the stage and parents are encouraged to honk their horns and celebrate.
Speeches will be given and scholarships awarded and a photographer will take pictures of the graduate and their diploma, but handshakes will not be given this year.
Graduates and their guests are encouraged to decorate their vehicles for the event.
As of Thursday afternoon the district was still planning on the drive-in option and the National Weather Service forecast was not calling for rain in the area on Saturday evening. However district officials indicated that in the event of inclement weather conditions, the ceremonies could be moved into the Greenville High School gymnasium.
