The Salvation Army of Greenville, serving Hunt County, is in the process of relocating operations and will be selling the current building at 4601 King St.
The existing facility no longer fits the organization’s needs and staff is working to identify a new office location in the community.
“Programs and community demands have changed over the years since we began work in Hunt County more than 60 years ago,” said Jennifer Moya, Service Extension Director for The Salvation Army. “Once relocated, we do not anticipate any significant changes to current assistance programs and will continue to help those in need living in Hunt County.”
During the time of transition, anticipated to be from Jan. 20 to Feb. 11, remote client assistance will take place. An online application for assistance is available at www.tsatx.org/SE-EmergAsstApp for anyone in need of help. For any other information, please call Bernard Tolan, Service Extension Representative for The Salvation Army, at 214-690-6924.
“We are grateful for the ongoing support of the residents and businesses of Hunt County who generously gave to the annual Red Kettle Campaign in 2020,” said Moya. “Your support makes it possible for us to help individuals and families in need, not just at Christmas, but all year-round.”
The new Salvation Army office location and opening date will be confirmed as soon as possible and shared with the community.
For more information about The Salvation Army in Greenville, call 214-690-6924, or visit our website at www.salvationarmytexas.org.
