Since being encouraged by Gov. Greg Abbott to re-open as early as last Friday, several local retail establishments have been working hard to meet customers’ demands for Mother’s Day — but as safe as possible.
“We re-opened Friday, and it was actually very busy that day,” said CC & Company owner Carrie Crowson. “We’re really stocked, and our jewelry especially has been selling really well for Mothers Day.
“But, we’re still offering curbside service to people who would rather not get out of their cars and we’re giving away masks to those who want to enter the store, because we still want people to be safe,” Crowson added.
Another local business that has been offering complimentary face masks to customers as a safety precaution against COVID-19 is Greenville Floral & Gifts, who also plan to set up a tent in their parking lot, starting today, for added comfort for those who would prefer to not go inside the store.
“We’ve been doing fairly well since re-opening — most of it’s for Mothers Day, but we’re also getting busy with graduation coming up,” Greenville Floral & Gifts owner Luanne Dickens said.
“But, we definitely support our customers’ and our employees’ wishes to stay safe,” Dickens continued. “We even have most of our employees working in the back of the store to keep everyone safe.”
For those who would like to see a regularly updated list of retail stores in Greenville that are open for businesses — and whether or not their physical stores are open to the public if they accept online orders, and if home or curbside delivery is available — it can be viewed at https://bit.ly/2YHjtLJ.
The list, called “Retail-To-Go,” is a combined effort of the Greenville Chamber of Commerce, the city’s Main Street Department, and the Convention & Visitors Bureau.
